Defence Ministers of Russia and Uzbekistan Sign ASM Agreement for Military Aviation

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 12, 2018)

Defence ministries from Russia and Uzbekistan General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and Major General Abdusalom Azizov signed a air space management agreement between defence ministries of the two countries.



The agreement will also make it possible to solve issues related to airlift and carry out non-stop flights by military transport planes.



Moreover, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and Major General Abdusalom Azizov signed a plan on cooperation between defence ministries for 2019.



