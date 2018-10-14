China's Armed Z-19E Helicopter Ready for Batch Production

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Oct 14, 2018)

The Z-19E helicopter model was designed and manufactured by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co. Since its first flight in May 2017, Chinese sources have said it is intended for export, which may explain its production launch.

BEIJING --- The China-developed Z-19E armed light helicopter is expected to start batch production, according to its developer the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) on Saturday.



The Z-19E helicopter has gone under professional scrutiny regarding its performance tests and passed verifications, demonstrating the model is capable of entering the production phase, AVIC said.



The export-oriented Z-19E helicopter model was designed and manufactured by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co., which is based in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.



The Z-19E helicopter, which made a successful maiden flight in May last year, is light in weight. With a maximum take-off weight of 4.25 tonnes, it has apparent advantages in large effective payloads, cruising speed, ceiling and range.



The model has undergone a comprehensive test for the adaptation of the model as a whole and for its fire control system, subsequently passing test verifications for functions and flight performance.



Its comparatively small size, good maneuverability and good performance in multiple missions give the Z-19E helicopter a broad market prospect, according to AVIC.



