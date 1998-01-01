Second F-22 Crash Landing In 2018 (Excerpt)

(Source: FlightGlobal.com; posted Oct. 11, 2018)

By Garrett Reim

LOS ANGELES --- A Lockheed Martin F-22 coming in for a landing at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska crash landed and skidded across the runway, the second incident with the aircraft type this year.The US Air Force pilot was able to climb out of the cockpit unharmed, according to Elmendorf AFB. The cause of the incident is under investigation and the extent of damage to the aircraft is unknown.“We are calling it an emergency landing. Initial indicators are a landing gear malfunction,” says Maj John Ross, a public affairs representative with Elmendorf AFB. “As far as I know, there was nothing unusual about the approach.”The incident comes about six months after another F-22 skidded on its belly across the runway of Naval Air Station Fallon near Reno, Nevada after a takeoff mishap. That aircraft was visiting NAS Fallon for exercises and was also from Elmendorf AFB, assigned to the base's 3rd Wing. (end of excerpt)-ends-