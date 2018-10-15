Royal Canadian Navy Signs MOU with Republic of Korea Fleet Command

(Source: Royal Canadian Navy; issued Oct 15, 2018)

The Royal Canadian Navy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Korea Fleet Command (South Korean Navy). The signing occurred on October 9, during a bilateral meeting with Republic of Korea Fleet Command officials at the Jeju Naval Base, during the International Fleet Review.



Under this Memorandum of Understanding both navies commit to enhancing bilateral defence relations and furthering success and friendship when working in tandem both at sea and ashore. With new cooperative engagements, both navies will build upon their ability to respond to contemporary defence and security challenges in the Asia-Pacific Region together.



Multilateral defence relations are an important component of the RCN’s overall engagement in the Asia-Pacific, and contribute to Canada’s ability to maintain a persistent maritime presence in the region, in alignment with Strong, Secure and Engaged.



Fostering meaningful partnerships with international navies enables the Royal Canadian Navy to build mutual understanding, resolve differences, and exchange lessons learned. The RCN is committed to working closely with long-standing partners like the Republic of Korea Fleet Command, and ultimately ensuring that the men and women of the RCN are prepared to contribute effectively to global peace and stability.



