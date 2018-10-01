PeSCo: The Polish Perspective

(Source: Polish Institute of International Affairs, PISM; issued Oct 15, 2018)

A new paper of the PeSCo series: national perspective. Poland is a very interesting case study as it was one of the last countries to decide to join this initiative.Marcin Terlikowski from PISM explains Poland's initial reluctance towards PeSCo and precises in which way his country wants to orient PeSCo. He also explains the Polish arms industry's expectations from PeSCo and from the European Defence Fund.The Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) was created in 2016 by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (Iris), who coordinates the Group. The aim of the Ares Group, a high-level network of security and defence specialists across Europe, is to provide a forum to the European armament community, bringing together top defence industrial policy specialists, to encourage fresh strategic thinking in the field, develop innovative policy proposals and conduct studies for public and private actors.-ends-