Russia Provide Information on Kh-101 Strike Missile

(Source: Forecast International; issued Oct 15, 2018)

#RusMoD:11 October 2018 - Strategic Nuclear Forces hold training on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation – the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin https://t.co/QB9QDkFzbn pic.twitter.com/Zrcx2uC1BA — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) October 11, 2018

MOSCOW --- The Russian Ministry of Defense as provided data on its Kh-101 strike missile. Officials have uploaded several new videos to the internet. One video shows the installation of the Kh-101 missile on the Tu-95MS (externally) and Tu-160 (internally) strategic bombers.The Kh-101 weighs 2,500 kilograms and carries a 400-kg warhead. The missile is 8 meters long and can travel at a speed of 1,000 kmph. The Tu-95 will carry eight Kh-101 missiles. The Tu-160 will be armed with 12 missiles.Russia used the Kh-101 during an operation in Syria.-ends-