Bilateral Meeting On Armaments Between Switzerland and France

(Source: Swiss defence matériel agency, Armasuisse; issued Oct 15, 2018)

(Unofficial English translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BERN --- On 15 October, a French delegation led by the director-general of Armaments, Joël Barre, mets the director-general of Swiss armaments, Martin Sonderegger. This first visit, which was also a courtesy visit, [focused] on the themes of the "Air2030" program as well as the visit of the Pilatus aircraft manufacturer's factory in Stans (OW).



With a delegation from the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), the French Director-General of Armaments [met] his Swiss counterpart, Martin Sonderegger in Central Switzerland.



In addition to visiting the Pilatus aircraft manufacturer's factory in Stans (Obwalden), this meeting allowed bilateral talks on the "Air2030" program and the FLORAKO airspace surveillance radar system used for civil and military.



In the Swiss delegation, Armaments Director General Martin Sonderegger [was] accompanied during this one-day event by Peter Winter, Director of Armasuisse's Aviation Systems Competence Area, and Ambassador Christian Catrina, who was appointed by the defense minister to manage the renewal of the airspace protection assets.



The previous meeting between representatives of the two procurement authorities took place on 4 and 5 December 2017 in Paris.



-ends-

