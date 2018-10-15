Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs Awards Record-Breaking Maritime Simulator Contract to KONGSBERG

(Source: Kongsberg Gruppen; issued Oct 15, 2018)

KONGSBERG has landed its largest ever simulator contract in a SGD 21.2 million deal with the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs. The contract, executed by Kongsberg Digital Maritime Simulation, will see the delivery in Q1 2020 of four advanced K-Sim Tactical Boat Handling and Firing Simulators with a 10-year comprehensive maintenance agreement to the Singapore Police Coast Guard.



The new simulator facility is being established to provide highly realistic Tactical Boat Handling and Fast Interception training for the Singapore Police Coast Guard. Kongsberg Digital will deliver 4 high speed craft simulators replicating different boat types with a 240 HFOV (horizontal field of view) on full motion platforms, two Instructor Operator Stations and two briefing/debriefing rooms.



The simulators will also be equipped with weapon capabilities, provided by a third-party, for multiple weapon types to facilitate highly realistic and full-scale tactical training and provide trainees with the perception of operating in actual environments. Kongsberg Digital’s delivery will also encompass project management and engineering, installation, commissioning and testing, and an integrated logistics service.



“We are proud of our proven ability to deliver advanced systems of this caliber, providing Singapore Police Coast Guard with simulation training capability on an entirely new level,” says Tone-Merete Hansen, Senior Vice President of Kongsberg Digital. “A financial commitment of this magnitude underscores our belief that simulator training is an absolutely crucial resource in the modern, ever-changing maritime environment.”



Kongsberg Digital’s proven quality in maritime simulation, aided by the valued local standing of Kongsberg Maritime Singapore, helped win this first-ever contract with Singapore Police Coast Guard. With an extensive reference list of substantial commercial and naval/governmental installation projects, and following successful demonstrations at several customer sites, Kongsberg Digital’s technology was recognized as the most credible, reliable and competitively-priced simulator solution.



K-Sim Tactical Boat Handling and Firing Simulators are centered upon the unparalleled realism and versatility of the K-Sim Navigation ship’s bridge simulator. With its advanced physics engine and cutting-edge hydrodynamic vessel modelling, the simulator provides a fully interoperable representation of vessels, objects and equipment which all behave as they would in real life.



To simulate fast craft used by organisations such as the Singapore Police Coast Guard, necessitates advanced hydrodynamic modelling performance to ensure realistic and near to real-time simulator training. The new simulators will push the technology to achieve an entirely new level of hydrodynamic capabilities and will create a realistic and immersive simulated environment to effectively train the boat crew on ship handling and fast interception operations together with weapon engagements.



“The delivery will combine existing state-of-the-art software functionality with new customised vessel models including mock ups of the vessel hull and hardware similar to those on board the boats, an innovative projection system and additional functionality supporting the Singapore Police Coast Guard’s training objectives,” adds Tone-Merete Hansen. “With our innovative simulator system placed with such an influential and well-respected customer, we will have the strategic and reputational benefit of a unique reference site to further strengthen our position within the high-speed craft simulator training domain.”



