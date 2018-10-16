Safran Unveils an Electric Motor from its Engineus Range, Designed for Future Hybrid and Electric Aircraft

(Source: Safran; issued Oct 16, 2018)

ORLANDO, USA --- Safran is presenting the first electric motor from its ENGINeUS range designed for future hybrid and electric aircraft, at NBAA’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando, Florida.



The ENGINeUS 45 motor has a continuous power of 45kW. It has built-in, dedicated control electronics with an energy efficiency of over 94%. It also has an excellent power-to-weight ratio of 2.5kW / kg at 2,500rpm. The ENGINeUS product line will eventually include a range of electric motors with a power output of up to 500kW.



The motor on display has been tested and validated on Safran's electrical integration benches to verify its performance. Safran has also tested four of these electric motors on the ground on a full distributed propulsion hybrid-electric system, which reflects the demands of hybrid and electric aircraft.



This motor technology optimizes the electrical architecture by consolidating several key conversion, control and battery interface functions. Its mechanical and structural characteristics are also perfectly suited to aircraft structures.



"We are proud to present this cutting-edge equipment that boasts top-level aeronautical performance from an electromagnetic, thermal and mechanical perspective. With this range of engines, we are making a major strategic shift towards the development of VTOL1 and STOL2 aircraft, thus opening up promising new markets for Safran," said Hervé Blanc, Vice President & General Manager of the electrical systems and motors division at Safran Electrical & Power.



1. Vertical Take-off and Landing Aircraft

2. Short Take-off and Landing Aircraft



