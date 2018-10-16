U.S. Navy Extends Sustainment and Support Contract with Rockwell Collins for F/A-18 Avionics Displays

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued Oct 16, 2018)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- Rockwell Collins and the U.S. Navy Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) have renewed an agreement for continued support on avionics displays for the Navy’s F/A-18 fleet of over 1,200 aircraft. The contract is a four-year extension of the performance-based logistics (PBL) contract which started more than 15 years ago.



To date, the existing PBL agreement with Rockwell Collins has provided the Navy with over 99 percent availability rates, eliminated all backorders on parts since 2005 and performed a turnaround time of less than 48 hours for most replacement hardware.



As part of the initial program, a public-private partnership was established. The partnership creates shared industry and government incentives and allows the government to perform work at two Navy depot locations. Today, more than 60 percent of the work is completed through these depot partnerships. Additionally, Rockwell Collins provides obsolescence and configuration management, engineering support and program management. These capabilities facilitate proactive management of Rockwell Collins equipment installed on the aircraft, enabling mission readiness.



“The longstanding relationship we have with NAVSUP WSS and Navy repair depots has been crucial in the success of this program,” said Aaron Maue, senior director, Government Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “As we move forward, we’ll continue to work together to optimize results and deliver the long-term value that PBLs provide.”



Rockwell Collins has over 20 years of experience in PBL contracting with a 100 percent program renewal rate. The company’s proven track record in PBL contracts has shown they improve reliability and readiness, and by integrating the logistics chain, significant results for performance can be achieved.





Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers’ futures.



-ends-

