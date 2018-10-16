German HEMS Operator DRF Luftrettung to Expand its H145 Fleet

Airbus announced three contracts for 13 helicopters this week at the Helitech show in Amsterdam. Shown here is one of the 14 H145 helicopters operated by the DRF Luftrettung, a private German air rescue service. (Airbus photo)

AMSTERDAM --- At Helitech, Airbus Helicopters and DRF Luftrettung have signed a contract about the delivery of three H145s in 2019. This will bring the H145 fleet of the German Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) operator to 17, making them one of the biggest H145 operators worldwide.



“The performance of the H145, especially the added value which Helionix brings to our operation, helps us to fulfil our mission every day – saving the lives of severely injured or ill patients”, said Dr. Krystian Pracz, CEO of DRF Luftrettung.



“We thank DRF Luftrettung for their continued trust in Airbus Helicopters”, said Thomas Hein, Head of Sales Western Europe at Airbus Helicopters. “After being launch customer of the H145 in 2014, this is a strong signal of our mutual cooperation.”



DRF Luftrettung is one of the biggest HEMS operators in Germany. The organisation operates more than 50 Airbus helicopters at 31 bases throughout Germany and Austria for emergency rescue and intensive care transports including rescue winch operations. By starting night time missions more than 20 years ago and operating nine 24/7 sites (2019: ten), the DRF Luftrettung has the broadest experience in HEMS night operations throughout Europe.



In addition, the ambulance jet aircraft of DRF Luftrettung repatriate people who have experienced an accident or have fallen seriously ill while abroad quickly and safely back to a hospital in their respective home countries. DRF Luftrettung was launch customer of the H145 in 2014, having to date 14 H145s in operation.



More than 200 H145s have been delivered since entry into service in 2015, clocking up more than 110,000 flight hours. Powered by two Safran Arriel 2E engines, the H145 is equipped with full authority digital engine control (FADEC) and the Helionix digital avionics suite, which includes a high-performance 4-axis autopilot, increasing safety and reducing pilot workload. Its particularly low acoustic footprint makes the H145 the quietest helicopter in its class.





More than 200 H145s have been delivered since entry into service in 2015, clocking up more than 110,000 flight hours. Powered by two Safran Arriel 2E engines, the H145 is equipped with full authority digital engine control (FADEC) and the Helionix digital avionics suite, which includes a high-performance 4-axis autopilot, increasing safety and reducing pilot workload. Its particularly low acoustic footprint makes the H145 the quietest helicopter in its class.



SAF Expands Fleet with An Order for Six Light Single and Light Twin Helicopters

AMSTERDAM --- French Alps-based civil operator SAF Group has ordered six new Airbus’ helicopters for emergency medical service (EMS) operations, mountain rescue, aerial work and passenger transport. The order includes three light single and three light twin helicopters to be operated in Metropolitan France and in the Reunion Island, where SAF has recently acquired Hélilagon. Delivery of the six aircraft is planned for 2019.



“We are very proud of the long relationship we have with Airbus Helicopters, declared Tristan Serretta, CEO of SAF. “In such a rapidly evolving market, a close relationship with the manufacturer is crucial to guarantee the performance and profitability of our operations.”



The new aircraft will further expand SAF Group’s fleet of 44 Airbus’ helicopters operating seven days a week for all types of civilian rescue and protection operations, alongside safety services. SAF’s fleet is mainly composed of light singles and twins, including 24 helicopters of the H135 family type, making SAF one of the largest H135 commercial operator in France.



“I want to thank SAF for placing their trust once again in Airbus products”, said Olivier Michalon, Senior Vice President, Head of Europe at Airbus Helicopters. “We are certain these new helicopters will meet SAF’s stringent requirements for performance and reliability and will increase their capability to carry out critical missions.”





Helitrans Expands H125 Fleet with Four Additional Helicopters

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Oct 16, 2018)

AMSTERDAM --- Norway’s helicopter operator Helitrans has acquired four light single H125 Airbus helicopters for a wide range of missions that cover power line construction and firefighting as well as sightseeing trips, photo shoots and reindeer herding. The four new aircraft will be delivered in spring 2019.



“We have been operating the H125 for almost twenty years and we are very happy to enlarge our H125 fleet with four additional helicopters to support our business expansion” said Richard Simonsen, CEO of Helitrans. “The aircraft’s high performance and versatility provide great mission flexibility, which is essential for our company’s wide portfolio of services”.



Operating from eight bases throughout the country, Helitrans is one of the largest helicopter companies in Norway and one of the top 30 civil operators in Europe. With the four new aircraft, Helitrans fleet will include 22 Airbus’ light single helicopters, mainly of the H125 type and two H130s.



“We want to thank our customer Helitrans for his renewed confidence in the H125, said Thomas Hein, Airbus Helicopters sales manager for Western Europe. “The H125 offers by far the highest value for money to customers worldwide and keeps evolving to better answer to their needs. While the new glass cockpit provides pilots with a highly visible and customisable instrument panel, the recent maintenance plan modifications have largely contributed to reduce aircraft maintenance cost”.



The H125 and H130 lead the single-engine helicopter market, accounting for almost 70% of deliveries in the last five years. The Ecureuil fleet is composed by 5000 helicopters in service with some 1900 operators across the globe and it has accumulated more than 30 million flight hours.





