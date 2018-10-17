Hensoldt to Show New Sensor Solutions at Euronaval 2018

(Source: Hensoldt; issued Oct 17, 2018)

A Germany Navy Type 125 frigate sporting Hensoldt’s new TRS-4D AESA naval radar. (GE Navy photo)

MUNICH / PARIS --- Hensoldt, the leading independent sensor solutions provider, presents its wide range of naval sensor technologies at this year’s Euronaval exhibition in Paris-Le Bourget. For in-depth information please visit the Hensoldt stand no. F51.



The peak in submarine sensor technology represents Hensoldt’s unique twin optronic mast solution combining the OMS 150 and OMS 200 periscopes. Bringing together the latest optronics sensor technologies such as low light level TV camera, high-definition mid-wave infrared and short-wave infrared, this product enables new submarine capabilities in all light and weather conditions.



Hensoldt’s TRS-4D naval radar is designed to support anti-air and anti-surface operations. It is available with one rotating antenna and in another version with four fixed antenna panels. The radar’s AESA technology delivers increased sensitivity to detect smaller and maneuvering targets with greater accuracy, as well as faster track generation to give naval vessels more time to react on hostile threats.



The radar is in the process of being integrated into the US Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship LCS and the German Navy’s new F125 frigates.



Another part of Hensoldt’s display is dedicated to protection systems enhancing the survivability of naval vessels. Early warning against laser threats such as laser beam riding missiles, laser target designators and range finders provides the COLDS NGB warning system while secondary radar, transponders and encryption devices ensure reliable identification-friend-or-foe (IFF).



