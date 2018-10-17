Saab’s New Lightweight Torpedo Arrives at Euronaval

Saab’s Lightweight Torpedo (SLWT) will be displayed at the Saab stand G18-H23, during the Euronaval exhibition, Paris, on the 23-26 October. A press briefing on the SLWT will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday 24 October, at the Saab stand.



The SLWT is one of the most advanced and sophisticated torpedoes on the market and has been ordered by Sweden and Finland. Saab is now pursuing additional customers on the export market, with Euronaval being an ideal opportunity to do so. The development of SLWT is with the Baltic Sea in mind, which is a marine enviroment with the most challenging factors for littorial anti-submarine warfare. The SLWT is a highly effective weapon for both blue water and shallow water environments around the world.



“The SLWT project is going very well. We are in the process of finalising the second demonstration torpedo with all the features as in the final product. We are bringing key advances in torpedo technology to SLWT, which translates into endurance, accuracy and complete control”, says Stefan Sjögren, Programme Director, Lightweight Torpedoes at Saab.



SLWT with its state-of-the-art design incorporates a fully digital homing system, offers fire-and-forget and wire-guided operation, and adapts to difficult hydroacoustic conditions. It can be launched from multiple platforms, including surface ships, helicopters, aircrafts or submarines, ensuring your success in any environment.





