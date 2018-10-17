Successful Firing of RB-15B in Dugi Otok

(Source: Croatia Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 17, 2018)

On the second day of the joint inter-service Exercise of the Croatian Armed Forces (14 October 2018) the members of the Croatian Navy Flotilla and of the Coast Guard, alongside the forces of the Croatian Army, Air Force and of the Special Forces conducted naval operations in the training range "Dugi otok" (artillery and missile engaging of targets at sea and artillery engaging of air targets).



The scenario pertaining to the naval operations featured successful RB-15B Mk anti-ship missile firing from the missile boat RTOP 42 "Dubrovnik" to engage target at sea at the 30-km range. After the missile firing, three missile boats RTOP 41 "Vukovar", RTOP-42 "Dubrovnik" and RTOP-21 "Šibenik" were directed towards the main target at sea "Ponton "and fired with 57-mm, 30-mm and 23-mm guns. The firing of targets at sea was followed by the engaging of air targets (target "Rukavac" Hook" towed by a Croatian Air Force's MIG-21) with the 30-mm and 23- mm guns against the target "Rukavac" Hook" towed by a Croatian Air Force's MIG-21.







From the coastal surveillance post "Dugi otok" the Exercise activities were observed by the Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, by the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Damir Krstičević, by the Chief of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces General Mirko Šundov, by the Assistant Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard Major General Neal G. Loidolt, by the Commander of the Force Command "South" and by the Commander of the Croatian Navy Commodore Ivo Raffanelli and by other representatives of the Ministry of Defence and of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces.



The Exercise was preceded by a video-conference with the Command North, headed by the Commander of the Croatian Army Major General Siniša Jurković, twith the Air Component Command headed by Colonel Michael Križanec and with the Special Forces Command headed by Brigadier General Perica Turali, during which the Force Command "South" and the Commander of the Croatian Navy, Commodore Ivo Raffanelli briefed the Prime Minister mentation of exercises, stressing: "Everything is ready for today's part of the exercise on the sea and the morale of exercising participants is very high".



Prime Minister extended congratulations to all commanders of the most comprehensive exercise since the Homeland War: "Velebit 18" has showcased the high capabilities of the Croatian Armed Forces. The very fact of 5,500 members engaged in the Exercise testifies of the excellent preparation and good organisation, readiness and strength, patriotism and dedication to the fullfilment of the goals of the Croatian Armed Forces. The Croatian Armed Forces guarantee the defence of the territory, as demonstrated in the Exercise today, the participation in international missions and operations and the assistance to the civilian population hit by natural and other disasters.



Having witnessed to the successful firing of the RB-15B missile against targets at sea and aerial targets, the Prime Minister expressed belief in successful completion of the remaining exercise activities and that the Croatian Armed Forces possess the capabilities of efficiently protecting the national territory and contributing to international peace and stability, in compliance with the National Security Strategy.



Defence Minister commended the performance of exercise and firing activities and congratulated to all participants.



"I am proud of the capabilities showased here in the Command South, firing the RB-15B missile. We have seen the readiness and the power of the Croatian Navy and superb missile launching and hitting of the target at 30-km range. “Velebit 18“ is the most complex exercise since the Homeland War, testing the readiness and capabilities of the Croatian Armed Forces and conveying a message to the Croatian Armed Forces and to all citizens of Croatia, that Croatia is protected by a modern, strong and respectable military, ready to fulfill all tasks related to defence of the country and to assist the people if need arise".



The Chief of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces. General Šundov stressed that the firings were altogether successful..The Exercise continued in the training range “Žirje“, with a demonstration of airborne landing throught an infiltration of the forces of the Intelligence Division and a seaborne attack by the forces of the Naval Infantry Company.



The activity was conducted in the training ground "Dugi otok", where the Command South was established which oversaw the activities in the training ranges "119. brigade HV" at Rt Kamenjak, "Dugi otok", "Žirje", "Zečevo" and "Crvena zemlja",engaging the naval, land, air and special forces, including the landing operation (a total of 661 members of the Croatian Armed Forces and 18 key weapon systems).



