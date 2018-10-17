Ministry of Defence: Italy and Qatar Sign Training Agreement

(Source: Italian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 17, 2018)

ROME --- Minister Elisabetta Trenta this morning received Qatar Deputy Prime Minister/ Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiya. In the margins of the meeting, a bilateral agreement in the training and education sector was also signed



Libya, the regional scenario and bilateral cooperation were the focus of today's talks between Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta and her Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiya.



The meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere, confirming the excellent relationship between Italy and Qatar. In the sidelines of the event, a bilateral agreement on the training of Qatari military personnel was also signed.



Elisabetta Trenta confirmed to Minister Al Attya - in Italy to prepare the State visit of Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, that will take place on 27-28 November- that Italy is ready to carry out further training and education courses in favour of members of the Qatari Armed Forces at Italian military academies, as well as specialized courses to be held at military schools and education centers.



In this regard, Minister Al Attiyah expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly as regards the excellent results of training and educational activities carried out in Italy in favour of Qatari military personnel. He also thanked Italy for the significant contribution provided by our country to the Qatari Armed Forces technological and organizational development prograrmmes.



Today's meeting – the first one between the two Ministers – was also attended by Italy's Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Claudio Graziano, and Defence Secretary General and National Armaments Director, Gen. Nicolò Falsaperna.



