Voyager Refuels F-35B for the First Time In the UK

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Oct 18, 2018)

The F-35Bs ordered to date by Britain refuel in flight using a basket-probe setup, which is a major difference from the flying boom used to refuel the conventional F-35A variant ordered by most other European operators. (RAF photo)

The RAF’s Voyager Air-to-Air Refuelling (AAR) tanker has completed the first UK refuel of the F-35B Lightning II jets.



The refuel took place on the 16th October 2018, over the North Sea at 19000ft. The Voyager, based at RAF Brize Norton, home to the RAF’s Air Mobility Fleet is no stranger to refuelling fast jets, being the RAF’s sole AAR capability. The Voyager KC. Mk 2, is equipped with two underwing pods for refuelling fast jets, and the Voyager KC. Mk 3 has an additional centreline hose for use by larger aircraft.



“The Voyager aircraft offers a highly capable Air-to-Air Refuelling capability, with which we provide regular support to many of the RAF’s fixed wing aircraft. Supporting the new F-35B, as it enters service, is a hugely important task for the Voyager Force. Today’s sortie went extremely well and builds on the Air-to-Air Refuelling deployment sorties flown from the US to the UK earlier this year. We look forward to enhancing our support for the F35B during this important period for the F-35B development programme,” said the Voyager Captain, No. 101 Squadron.



The F-35B Lightning II is the RAF’s newest combat aircraft, operated by No. 617 Squadron based at RAF Marham, Norfolk. This multi-role aircraft can conduct missions including air-to-surface, electronic warfare, intelligence gathering and air-to-air simultaneously.



“It’s fantastic to be able to link up the UK’s 5th generation asset with the RAF’s Voyager tanker in UK skies for the first time. Being able to refuel from an asset such as Voyager gives the F-35B the ability to deliver world beating air power at range in defence of the nation,” said the Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II pilot.



-ends-

