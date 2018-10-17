Russia to Deliver First S-400 Missile Systems to India Within 2 Years

SOCHI --- The first deliveries of S-400 missile systems to India will take place within two years, Dmitry Shugaev, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation, told reporters.



"First deliveries are expected within two years," he said.



The contract for the delivery of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India was signed during Putin’s visit to India earlier this month. On the eve of that visit Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that under the contract India will receive five regimental sets of Russian S-400 Triumf missile systems. The sum of the deal exceeds five billion US dollars, he said.



Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets. The system can hit aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) and tactical ballistic targets flying at a speed of 4.8 km/s (3 mi/s) at a distance of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles).



Such targets include cruise missiles, tactical and strategic aircraft and ballistic missile warheads. The system’s radars detect aerial targets at a distance of up to 600 kilometers (373 miles).



The system’s 48N6E3 surface-to-air missiles can hit aerodynamic targets at altitudes of 10,000-27,000 meters and ballistic threats at altitudes of 2,000-25,000 meters.



