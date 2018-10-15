Four European Companies Selected for the Short List

(Source: Brazilian Navy; issued Oct 15, 2018)

(Issued in Portuguese; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BRASILIA --- The Brazilian Navy’s Program Management Directorate (Diretoria de Gestão de Programas da Marinha, DGePM), coordinating with the Naval Project Management Company, has announced a “short-list” for the Class-Tamandaré Corvettes (CCT in Portuguese) program comprising the following consortia (listed alphabetically):



1 - “ÁGUAS AZUIS”: EMBRAER and TKMS;

2 - “DAMEN-SAAB TAMANDARÉ”;

3 - “FLV”: Fincantieri and VARD, and

4 - “VILLEGAGNON”: Naval Group and Enseada.



The evaluations of the proposals and the decision-making process followed the best practices of public governance and the principles applicable to Public Administration, with overall evaluations of the proposals based on the criteria defined in RFP nº 40005 / 2017-1, considering the technical quality and the adherence to the interests of the Brazilian Navy and EMGEPRON.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Brazilian Navy’s Tamandaré Project calls for the construction of an initial batch of four corvettes to replace the ageing Niteroi- and Broadsword-class frigates.

It is part of the Prosuper Program which calls for a total of 12 modern corvettes as well as five frigates displacing 6,000 tonnes, the optimal size for the South Atlantic. The frigates are expected to cost $700 million each, and the corvettes $380 million.)



