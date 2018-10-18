Airbus to Showcase Smart Solutions for Safer Oceans at Euronaval

(Source: Airbus; issued Oct 18, 2018)

PARIS --- Airbus will be showcasing a myriad of smart solutions for safer oceans at this year’s Euronaval in Paris from October 23 to 26. The portfolio presented will range from maritime awareness centres, secure seamless communications services, through satellites and related services, to Unmanned Aircraft Systems, aircraft and helicopters. Airbus’ uniquely broad maritime portfolio enables customers to make the right decision and act at the right time, capitalizing on 50 years of experience in the maritime domain.



The company has a strong presence in maritime security, in particular through STYRIS, its coastal surveillance solutions, deployed in 50 countries with more than 250 systems delivered. STYRIS offers: Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) to support safety of life at sea and navigation, maritime security and efficiency of vessel traffic movement; Coastal Surveillance Systems (CSS) for blue border security, environmental protection, and search and rescue and, lastly, Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP).



Airbus helps to improve maritime awareness with its large fleet of Earth observation satellites. The massive amount of data they acquire daily, combined with additional information sources including AIS (Automatic Identification System) and predictive analysis, allows for a comprehensive maritime picture to the benefit of operational users, at sea or ashore. Examples of various scenarios, including threats anticipation, suspicious behaviors identification as well as STYRIS capabilities, will be demonstrated at the company’s Smart Maritime Centre at Euronaval.



Additional intelligence can be provided by drones such as the Aliaca UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle). With 3 hours flight endurance, the electric powered Aliaca provides a 360° panoramic coverage with its new generation gyro-stabilized vertical turret over a range of between 10 and 50 km. Ideally adapted for maritime missions, it is catapult launched and uses a dedicated net landing solution to perform intelligence missions ahead of the ship. Another offered solution is the High Altitude Pseudo-Satellites (HAPS) Zephyr platform. Running exclusively on solar power and flying above the weather and above conventional air traffic, this system is complementary to satellites, UAVs and manned aircraft. Ideally suited for "local permanent persistence" (ISR/Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance), the Zephyr has the ability to stay focused on a specific area of interest, which can be hundreds of miles wide, while providing it with satellite-like communications and Earth observation services over several months without interruption. Scale models of both drones will be visible at the Airbus stand.



Airbus will also be presenting the full range of solutions for naval communications: mobile in and around the ship, fleet secured intranet networks such as RIFAN, high throughput Ka-band satellite naval segment such as Comcept and military satellite communication SCOT terminal. These solutions enable crews to connect and maintain secured point-to-point communications and BLOS (Beyond Line Of Sight) communications anytime and anywhere. They are already in use by the most modern armed forces worldwide notably the French and UK Navies.



Based on the experience of 34 maritime patrol C295s delivered to six nations, Airbus is now proposing the C295, an ideal aircraft for surveillance (ISR), border control activities and homeland security operations when fitted with Airbus´ proprietary mission system FITS (Fully Integrated Tactical System). The C295 is also available in a tactical range Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) version, already in service with the Chilean Air Force. In a market response Airbus has started a self-funded design study on a new program, the A320M3A, a variant the A320 civil platform that would be designed to fulfill a range of ISR roles, particularly long-range maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare. Models of both aircraft will be shown at the booth.



Airbus not only meets today’s military requirements with successful helicopters such as the NH90, but is also paving the way for aircraft that meet tomorrow’s needs with the H160M and the VSR700. A scale model of the NH90 NFH, a helicopter that can operate from shore or warships and that is tailored for full capability in both anti-submarine (ASW) and anti-surface unit (ASuW) warfare, will be exhibited. A scale model of the VSR700, Airbus’ unmanned VUAV designed to fulfil the demanding requirements of global navies, will be shown at the Airbus stand.



A full-scale mock-up of the Airbus-Naval Group program’s future Navy Airborne Drone System (SDAM), based on the VSR700, can be seen at the French Ministry of Armed Forces stand alongside a scale mock-up of the Navy version of the H160M that was selected in the frame of the HIL (Hélicoptère Interarmées Léger) program. A new generation aircraft, the H160M will enter into service in the French Armed Forces, giving them a modern and high performing helicopter that has a low logistical footprint and that will be operational for the next 30 years.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services.



