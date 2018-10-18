Russia Supplies Military Technical Assets to Mongolia of More Than 13 Million Dollars

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 18, 2018)

Russia supplied military technical assets of more than 13 million dollars to Mongolia. Delivery of the assets to the Mongolian side in the framework of military-technical assistance is "certainly a landmark event in bilateral relations," Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu said at a ceremony in Ulan Bator.



"I am positive that the means of ground airfield support equipment will expand the capabilities of the Mongolian Armed Forces and, in particular, the national Air Force," he said.



According to Sergei Shoigu, the Russian side expresses readiness to develop bilateral ties and strengthen the Russian-Mongolian confidential dialogue.



Mongolian Minister of Defenсe Nyamaagiin Enkhbold, in turn, explained that Russia "transmits ground support equipment, airfield flight control equipment, which are supplied to the Armed Forces of Mongolia free of charge."



According to the Mongolian commander, with this equipment the Nalaikh military airfield is able to receive new types of aircraft and conduct their ground maintenance.



“I assure you that our pilots will competently master these machines, and the equipment obtained will be used for a long time,” Nyamaagiin Enkhbold said to Sergei Shoigu.



(ends)



Heads of Russian and Mongolian Military Departments Sign Long-Term Military Cooperation Program

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 18, 2018)

Today, long-term military cooperation program between Russia and Mongolia was signed in Ulaanbaatar.



General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and his counterpart Nyamaagiin Enkhbold signed the agreement.



The document provides expansion of cooperation in conducting joint exercises and in the ares of military education.



“We appreciate that Mongolia regards development of cooperation with Russia as one of the most important foreign policy tasks. We confirm our desire to use accumulated potential as effectively as possible to deepen military and technical cooperation,” Sergei Shoigu said during negotiations with his Mongolian counterpart.



The Russian Minister of Defence arrived in Mongolia to discuss issues of military and technical cooperation between the countries.



During the visit, it is planned to deliver military products from the Russian Ministry of Defence to the Mongolian side.



-ends-

