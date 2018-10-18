Russia supplied military technical assets of more than 13 million dollars to Mongolia. Delivery of the assets to the Mongolian side in the framework of military-technical assistance is "certainly a landmark event in bilateral relations," Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu said at a ceremony in Ulan Bator.
"I am positive that the means of ground airfield support equipment will expand the capabilities of the Mongolian Armed Forces and, in particular, the national Air Force," he said.
According to Sergei Shoigu, the Russian side expresses readiness to develop bilateral ties and strengthen the Russian-Mongolian confidential dialogue.
Mongolian Minister of Defenсe Nyamaagiin Enkhbold, in turn, explained that Russia "transmits ground support equipment, airfield flight control equipment, which are supplied to the Armed Forces of Mongolia free of charge."
According to the Mongolian commander, with this equipment the Nalaikh military airfield is able to receive new types of aircraft and conduct their ground maintenance.
“I assure you that our pilots will competently master these machines, and the equipment obtained will be used for a long time,” Nyamaagiin Enkhbold said to Sergei Shoigu.
(ends)