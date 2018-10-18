Delivery of Lithuanian Armed Forces Containerized Camp Facilities

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Oct 18, 2018)

In early October, the Southern Operations Centre team successfully delivered new containerized facilities for the Lithuanian Armed Forces. This package consisted of kitchen modules, showers, toilets and washbasins, laundry and wastewater containers, and power generation, for a thousand-man camp.



The SOC engineers conducted the final testing, commissioning and acceptance of the equipment. Thirty soldiers (technicians, electricians, cooks, and plumbers) were trained to unpack, set-up, operate, maintain, teardown and re-pack all the equipment. The Lithuanian authorities complemented the delivery team on the design, quality and NSPA’s ability to deliver on schedule.



