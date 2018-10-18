Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Binary Armor Solution Deemed 100% Effective in EPRI Cyberattack Simulation

(Source: Sierra Nevada Corporation; issued Oct 18, 2018)

SPARKS, Nev.--- Sierra Nevada Corporation’s (SNC) Binary Armor SCADA network cybersecurity solution was proven 100 percent effective by an independent research organization. The security research program, Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) tested Binary Armor with several cyberattack scenarios over a two-year period, resulting in successful detection and blocking each time.



Binary Armor, which has been protecting U.S. infrastructure from cyberattacks since 2014, is designed to protect supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) networks that allow remote access to critical infrastructure systems such as power grids and industrial control systems (ICS) for oil and gas refineries. Its revolutionary technology protects these networks against all threats, including insiders.



“EPRI put Binary Armor through some very serious simulations, ones that could do great harm on the infrastructure it was designed to protect,” said Pete Fischer, director of programs for SNC’s ISR, Aviation and Security (IAS) business area. “Our incredible team designed Binary Armor to detect and protect critical infrastructure from these types of threats and we are very pleased it performed flawlessly and was deemed 100 percent effective during the EPRI testing.”



EPRI conducts research, development and demonstration projects for the benefit of the public in the United States and abroad. In this example, EPRI tested the configuration, placement, usage and gaps involved with deploying cyber-intrusion detection/prevention (IDS/IPS) solutions for power delivery systems, such as power plants.



Cybersecurity breaches threaten data and infrastructure worldwide, especially in the energy and utility industries. According to “Six Cyber Threats to Really Worry About in 2018” from MIT’s “Technology Review,” “More hacks targeting electrical grids, transportation systems, and other parts of countries’ critical infrastructure are going to take place in 2018. Some will be designed to cause immediate disruption, while others will involve ransomware that hijacks vital systems and threatens to wreak havoc unless owners pay swiftly to regain control of them.”



In fact, costs from cybercrime damage are expected to hit $6 trillion annually by 2021, according to the 2017 Official Annual Cybercrime Report.





Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) is a trusted leader in solving the world’s toughest challenges through advanced engineering technologies in Space Systems, Commercial Solutions, National Security and Defense. With applications including navigation and guidance, communication and surveillance systems, electronic warfare, aircraft systems and telemedicine, SNC provides state-of-the art solutions to military and commercial customers around the world.



-ends-

