QinetiQ Selects TactiCall for Naval Research Facility

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 18, 2018)

Saab’s integrated communication system, TactiCall, has been chosen by QinetiQ for use at their Shore-based Information Facility (SIF), a testing facility in Portsdown, near Portsmouth in the UK.



QinetiQ’s SIF is used to carry out the testing and evaluation of communications equipment for, amongst others, Britain’s Royal Navy. TactiCall will greatly help the SIF control the different external communication setups used for testing purposes, regardless of their individual radioband, frequency and hardware, by seamlessly interconnecting them. It can also simulate these naval domain communication setups used on different ship classes.



It also allows for switching between different communication setups much more smoothly as part of the SIF’s own testing capability, thereby greatly increased effectivity when it comes to daily operations.



“We first provided TactiCall to the SIF as part of Saab’s support for the Royal Navy’s ‘Information Warrior’ Exercise in April 2018. It proved its value then and this decision by QinetiQ to make TactiCall part of the everyday operations demonstrates that users quickly see the benefits it brings”, said Ellen Molin, Senior Vice President and head of Saab’s business are Support and Services.



“QinetiQ have chosen TactiCall to enhance the management of our communications facilities at Portsdown Technology Park where initially it is being used for voice communications within a single domain. Already TactiCall has made a significant impact to our communications facilities, so we intend to take a deeper look at the other capabilities provided by the secure TactiGuard solution”, said Mike Loneragan, Chief Engineer from QinetiQ.



This is the first sale of TactiCall in the UK outside the civilian domain or the Royal Fleet Auxilliary. The TactiCall installation at the SIF is a compact system consisting of four operator positions and a management server. TactiGuard is an optional addition to the TactiCall integrated communication system and provides a certified secure voice capability where different users operate on separate classified/unclassified networks.



TactiCall will be on display at Euronaval at Saab’s stand (G18-H23) from 23-26 October in Paris, France.





