First Contract for Hunter Class Frigate

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 22, 2018)

In a major development for Australia’s new Hunter class frigate program, an interim contract has been struck between the Commonwealth and BAE Systems Australia.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, announced Defence and BAE Systems Australia have entered into an Advanced Work Arrangement (AWA).



The AWA will cover ongoing work on the $35 billion program, ahead of agreeing the Head Contract.



Minister Pyne said the AWA is an important first step in the process of transitioning ASC Shipbuilding into BAE Systems in preparation for the nation’s biggest shipbuilding program.



“The AWA is an interim contract which enables BAE Systems to continue to mobilise its workforce and progress the critical work required to ensure the project remains on track to start production in 2020,” Minister Pyne said.



“The process of transitioning ASC Shipbuilding into BAE Systems is well underway, and ASC Shipbuilding, BAE Systems and the Department of Finance are making good progress in negotiations.”



Work continues on negotiating the Head Contract for the program, with signature expected later in the year, after the ASC Shipbuilding transition is completed.



Defence will execute the Head Contract with ASC Shipbuilding - as a wholly owned subsidiary of BAE Systems - for the delivery of the Navy’s nine Hunter class frigates and associated support system components.



-ends-

