United Kingdom – H-47 Chinook (Extended Range) Helicopters and Accessories

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 19, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Kingdom of sixteen (16) H-47 Chinook (Extended Range) helicopters for an estimated cost of $3.5 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of United Kingdom has requested a possible sale of sixteen (16) H-47 Chinook (Extended Range) helicopters; thirty-six (36) T-55-GA-714A engines (32 installed, 4 spares); forty-eight (48) embedded GPS inertial navigation units (32 installed, 16 spares); twenty (20) common missile warning systems (16 installed, 4 spares); twenty-two (22) radio-frequency countermeasures (16 installed, 6 spares); nineteen (19) multi-mode radars (16 installed, 3 spares); nineteen (19) electro-optical sensor systems (16 installed, 3 spares); forty (40) M-134D-T mini­ guns, plus mounts and tools (32 installed, 8 spares); and forty (40) M240H machine guns, plus mounts and tools (32 installed, 8 spares).



This sale also includes communications equipment; navigation equipment; aircraft survivability equipment; initial training equipment and services; synthetic training equipment; support package including spares and repair parts; special tools and test equipment; aviation ground support equipment; safety and air worthiness certification; technical support; maintenance support; technical and aircrew publications; mission planning system equipment and support; and, project management and governance; U.S. Government and contractor engineering and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistic and program support. Total estimated cost is $3.5 billion.



The United Kingdom is a close NATO ally and an important partner on critical foreign policy and defense issues. The proposed sale will enhance U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by enhancing the United Kingdom's capabilities to provide national defense and contribute to NATO and coalition operations.



The proposed sale will improve the United Kingdom's ability to meet current and future threats by providing a heavy lift rotary wing capability able to execute missions in extreme environments across a full range of military operations. The United Kingdom will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor of this sale will be Boeing Defense and Space, Ridley Park, PA. There is no known offset agreement associated with this proposed sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately 29-32 U.S. Government personnel and 26 contractors assigned to the United Kingdom plus 3 equivalent man years TDY to support fielding and initial sustainment for a duration of 3-5 years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: These helicopters, each armed with two miniguns and two machine-guns each, and fitted with an extensive countermeasures suite, multimode radar and “fat” extended-range fuel tanks, are similar to the US Air Force’s MH-47G special forces configuration.

They will replace the oldest models in the Royal Air Force’s Chinook fleet, which currently includes 60 helicopters in several configurations.)



-ends-

