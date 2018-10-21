Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Has Been Affiliated to a German Army Division

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 21, 2018)

The Protocol of Intent signed by the Lithuanian and Federal Ministers of Defence in February earlier this year on affiliation of Lithuanian and German military units has been implemented - the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf of the Lithuanian Armed Forces has been officially affiliated to a German Army division.



The Agreement of Affiliation was signed on October 21 at the Ministry of National Defence by Commander of the Lithuanian Land Force Brigadier General Valdemaras Rupšys and Commander of the German Field Army Lieutenant General Jörg Vollmer. The agreement will allow the Iron Wolf Brigade to achieve readiness to act in composition of a superior military unit.



“Affiliation of the Iron Wolf Brigade to a German division will open more opportunities to ensure our Brigade is ready to act in composition of a division through training and exercises. It will also improve interoperability with the German-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group. Germany is our reliable ally in security and defence,” Commander of the Lithuanian Land Force Brig Gen V. Rupšys said.



“This agreement is a one more stone added to the wall we are building together. Affiliation of the Iron Wolf Brigade to a German Army division will strengthen our cooperation like never before,” Commander of the German Field Army said after the signature ceremony.



Commander of the Lithuanian Land Force Brig Gen V. Rupšys thanked his German counterpart for personal contribution to strengthening the cooperation between Lithuanian and German armies and Lithuania’s defence capabilities.



The Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf of the Lithuanian Armed Forces has already begun joint combat training with German Army units earlier this year. The affiliation will allow the staff of the Iron Wolf Brigade to be ready to act in composition of a superior military unit, something Lithuanian brigades have to be able to do, yet they can only train for that by courtesy of foreign countries that have divisions.



The German-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania is integrated into the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf but the knowledge and skills acquired in training and exercises allowed by the affiliation will take the Brigade Staff’s interoperability with the German-led NATO Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania even further.



The review and adaptation of the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ units affiliation to foreign military units was prompted by the intensification of cooperation with Germany, especially the deployment of the German-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania, also, procurement of weaponry and tactical equipment, such as the Vilkas/Boxer Infantry Fighting Vehicles or the PzH2000 self-propelled artillery systems, as well as the development of Lithuanian Armed Forces structure.



The Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf had been affiliated for over a decade to the Danish Division for training purposes until this year. This year the longstanding cooperation was passed on to the Motorised Infantry Brigade Griffin.



-ends-

