388th FW, 419th FW Fly 10,000th F-35A Sortie

(Source: US Air Force; issued Oct 19, 2018)

HILL AFB, Utah --- Maj. Daniel Toftness, a reservist in the 419th Fighter Wing, departs for a sortie in an F-35A Lightning II Oct. 18, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



The flight marked the 10,000th sortie with the aircraft at Hill since the first operational F-35s arrived in September 2015.



Hill AFB is slated to be home to three F-35 fighter squadrons with a total of 78 aircraft by the end of 2019. The active duty 388th FW and Air Force Reserve 419th FW will fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.



-ends-



