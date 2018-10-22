Aegean Airlines Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines to Power up to 62 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

(Source: Pratt & Whitney; issued Oct 22, 2018)

HARTFORD, Conn. --- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., today announced that Aegean Airlines has selected the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine to power up to 62 Airbus A320neo family aircraft: 30 firm, 12 option, and up to 20 leased aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide the airline with engine maintenance through a long-term EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement.



"We selected the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine to provide our passengers with the newest and most advanced technology available for our new Airbus aircraft," said Eftichios Vassilakis, Chairman at Aegean Airlines. "The GTF will serve us and our customers with the most economical and environmentally friendly power available on the market today."



Pratt & Whitney already powers the airline's fleet of 49 V2500-powered A320ceo family aircraft. The Athens-based airline's subsidiary company, Olympic Air, also currently operates 12 PW100-powered regional Turboprop aircraft.



"We are honored by Aegean Airlines' continued confidence in our engines and services," said Rick Deurloo, senior vice president of sales, marketing and customer support at Pratt & Whitney. "Pratt & Whitney and Aegean Airlines have fostered a great relationship over the years and we are excited to maintain and grow this relationship for many years to come."



Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce NOx emissions by 50 percent to the regulatory standard and to lower the noise footprint by 75 percent.



The V2500 engine is offered through IAE International Aero Engines AG, a multinational aero engine consortium whose shareholders comprise Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corporation; Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH; Japanese Aero Engines Corporation; and MTU Aero Engines GmbH.



EngineWise includes engine fleet data analytics and real-time intelligence to predict and prevent engine disruptions before they occur, significant investments in new technology and resources to improve our responsiveness and flexibility, and a growing portfolio of service offerings.





Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.



