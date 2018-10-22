New Lithium-Ion Batteries for Submarines: Prototypes to be Presented at EURONAVAL

(Source: Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems; issued Oct 19, 2018)

Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems has developed a new type of lithium-ion battery system for submarines together with Saft, a manufacturer of advanced battery systems for industry. In an adapted form, the system could also be used for other maritime applications in future.



Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems will present the prototype at the EURONAVAL for the first time to the public.



Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems: "The use of the new battery technology has enormous tactical advantages. We are entering a new era of submarine construction." Compared to the known lead-acid battery, maintenance is negligible, and the lifetime is much higher. The new batteries depend little on the removable energy from the discharge currents and a submarine can – regardless of battery charge – drive at maximum speed.



In addition to a system design tailored to safety and to the special requirements of the operation in the maritime sector as well as a selection of safe cell chemistry, a series of tests has already successfully demonstrated the safety at battery cell and system level. Further intensive test series are planned until sample inspection.



Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems: "The tests have been extremely successful so far. In the coming year, we want to have completed the sample inspections required for the approval."



The system is designed as part of a study, which is carried out on behalf of the German procurement office, BAAINBw, to support the integration into new submarine projects for HDW Class 212 as well as re-fit solutions into existing weapon platforms. Concepts for an adapted design for integration into HDW Class 214 are planned. Due to the modular design of the battery system, it can in principal be adapted to fit into any naval application.



Naval Group Presents LIBRT, Its New Generation of Lithium-Ion Batteries System for Submarines

(Source: Nava Group; issued Oct 22, 2018)

Naval Group has developed a high performance and highly secure Li-ion batteries system to provide its conventional submarines with outstanding operational capabilities, as well as an immersion period and reloading time largely optimised.



The navies that will operate this new technology will boast a major technological superiority on theatres of operations.



This success is the result of a close cooperation between Naval Group, Saft, CEA Tech and EDF R&D.



The Li-ion batteries system LIBRT, improved security and performances on-board submarines developed by Naval Group



LIBRT increases significantly the submarines’ submerged endurance and improves its stealth, while guaranteeing better security conditions.



This cutting-edge technology offers twice more available energy while reducing significantly the reloading time.



In hostile environments, the submarine will therefore take advantage from an increased submerged operating range as well as from the capability to evade all kinds of naval threats. Fast loading battery limits the time spent in periscopic immersion, thus enhancing the indetectability of the submarine.



These are valuable operational advantages that provide the submarines with a real technological superiority compared to current generations. As for security, nothing has been left to chance. To fit a batteries system on-board a submarine requires upstream precautions to ensure complete security.



These requirements have been integrated from the earliest stage of the design of this new batteries system, being for the choice of electrochemistry or for the conception of the embedded system.



To do so, Naval Group has implemented the same methodologies and security requirements as for the conception of nuclear submarines for the French Navy.



The Li-ion batteries system LIBRT, all the power of Made in France



This is a tight-knit and fully dedicated French Team that is mobilised over the development and the implementation of this new batteries system.



Thanks to the high level of competences and experiences of Saft, CEA Tech, EDF R&D and Naval Group – all leaders on their respective markets – the Li-ion batteries system LIBRT epitomizes the French innovating and creativity spirit.



Naval Group brings its experience as a system provider and integrator, Saft its expertise in the conception and production of state-of-the-art Li-ion batteries, CEA Tech provides Naval Group with its research capacities in the fields of chemistry, structure and electronics and, finally, EDF R&D volunteers its experience and its first rank testing facilities for energy production systems requiring high levels of safety, reliability and security.



The Li-ion batteries system LIBRT, a project supported by the French DGA



This innovating battery system has been developed in the frame of Naval Group’s strategic R&D roadmap, in close technical partnership with the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) that has been monitoring that high levels of security and safety were applied.



Alain Guillou, Senior Executive Vice-President declared “the successful development of the LIBRT Li-ion batteries systems is a huge technological stride for the new generation of submarines developed by Naval Group. It provides utmost security guarantees as well as operational and technological superiority to all our clients worldwide.”





