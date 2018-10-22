Sub-Hunting Merlin to Develop Tactics with American Navy

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Oct 22, 2018)

Royal Navy Aviators currently deployed on HMS Queen Elizabeth will take part in submarine-hunting tests with the US Navy.



820 Naval Air Squadron (NAS) are sending a team and two of their Merlin Mk2 helicopters to the Atlantic Underwater Test and Evaluation Centre, to take part in tactical development and training alongside their colleagues from the US Navy.



820 NAS are currently supporting the F35 flying trials onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth off the East Coast of the USA, and will bring their considerable ASW expertise to bear in exercises with the Americans.



The aircrew, normally based at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall, will be honing their Anti-Submarine Warfare skills and polishing their tactics for Carrier Strike Task Group operations.



Already recognised as a world beating Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) platform, the US Navy are relishing the opportunity to see the Merlin Mk2 in action in its primary role.



