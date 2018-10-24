Saab Receives Latvian Order for Carl-Gustaf Ammunition

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 24, 2018)

Saab has received an order from the Latvian Ministry of Defense for Carl-Gustaf® ammunition. The total order value is MSEK 170.



The order is placed under a Framework Agreement signed with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration where Latvia has the possibility to place orders on grenade ammunition from Saab. The Armed Forces of Latvia has been a user of the Carl-Gustaf weapon system for more than 20 years.



“This order demonstrates the continued strong belief in our weapon systems and is a clear proof of the trust we have with the customer and the capability it creates for the Armed Forces of Latvia”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.”



Saab’s world-leading weapon system Carl-Gustaf has a long and distinguished service history all around the world, including the Nordic and Baltic region. Employing a wide range of ammunition types, the Carl-Gustaf system allows dismounted soldiers to take on multiple challenges – from neutralising armoured vehicles to clearing obstacles and defeating enemies in buildings.



The Carl-Gustaf system, which has been sold to more than 40 countries, is successively being developed with new ammunition types and enhanced capabilities.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

