Terma and Chemring Team Up for Step Change in Anti-Ship Missile Defense

EURONAVAL, Paris --- Terma, as a market leader in ship defensive systems, and Chemring Countermeasures, as a world leader in 130mm naval countermeasures, team up to develop a complete soft-kill solution for surface unit defense.



By integrating Terma’s C-Guard Defensive Aid Suite and Chemring’s CENTURION fully trainable 130mm launcher, both capable of deploying a range of off-board expendable decoys, a scalable system has been developed to offer a step change in the Anti-Ship Missile Defense (ASMD) capability. This scalable system offers the maritime commander greater operational awareness and survivability in the contemporary battle space.



“The combined system solution offered by Terma and Chemring enhances soft-kill capabilities through refined and dynamic threat evaluation followed by accurate payload placement to maximize the decoy effect, providing the maritime commander with a balanced response by deploying the right decoy in the right position at the right time”, Terma director naval sales Mogens Nørregaard Cramer explains.



Terma has more than 25 years of experience protecting naval platforms from above and below water threats and offers the C-Guard system for effective protection against coordinated multi-threat / multi-directional attacks by missiles and torpedoes.



C-Guard relies on combat proven 130mm decoy rounds. Rapid response and constant threat evaluation is key in building a multi layered 360° defense to stepwise defeat multiple coordinated attacks. C-Guard is integrated with major Combat Management Systems, and more than 200 C-Guard systems are currently in operation worldwide.



“Extending C-Guard with the Chemring CENTURION fully trainable 130mm launcher provides both existing and new C-Guard customers with an upgrade path to the benefits offered by a trainable launcher capability,” states Andy Hogben, Business Director, Chemring Countermeasures.



This capability is realized to the full in larger platforms where the 130mm round in combination with the trainable launcher provides fast and accurate deployment of countermeasure rounds matched to offer platform protection against the anti-ship missile threat.



C-Guard may be deployed on naval platforms using any combination of the existing fixed launchers and/or the CENTURION fully trainable launcher. The trainable capability optimizes missile countermeasure performance in the anti-air warfare domain, whilst also offering a hard point for launching a range of off-board expendables to provide capability in anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, anti-air warfare, and C4ISR disciplines.



The combination of fixed and trainable launchers offers increased capability and flexibility to the maritime commander enabling prioritization of decoy load out to maximize platform protection.





Chemring Countermeasures Ltd is a world leader in the development and manufacture of passive countermeasures for the protection of air and naval platforms. Based in Salisbury in the United Kingdom, it is part of the Chemring Group which is a market-leading manufacturer supplying high-technology electronics and energetic products to over fifty countries around the world.



