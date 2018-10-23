Indra Joins NATO Coalition in Cyberdefence

(Source: Indra; issued Oct 23, 2018)

Indra has been selected by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to join the network of companies that work with this agency exchanging intelligence on cybersecurity to reinforce its mutual situational awareness and detect, prevent and respond to any cyber attack.



The industrial collaboration agreement was signed last week in the framework of the NATO Information Assurance Symposium (NIAS18), the largest NATO cybersecurity conference that took place in Mons, Belgium.



Indra has become the first Spanish company to form part of the NATO’s cyber coalition, working side by side with some of the world's leading companies in the field of cybersecurity and cyberdefense.



Kevin J. Scheid, General Director of the NCIA, said that, with this agreement, "we are strengthening international cybersecurity alliances and optimizing NATO's collective defense missions. Only by working together will we be able to cope with the host of digital threats that we face.”



Miguel Angel Acitores, Security Director of Indra, highlighted "the pride that this milestone represents for Indra and the company's desire to support the agency with all its knowledge and experience as a leading company in cybersecurity in Europe. At Indra, we are convinced that public-private cooperation in this area is essential. We need to optimize our cyber forces in the most efficient and consistent manner possible."



The agreement highlights the leadership position and solid knowledge that the company maintains in this vital area for the security and defense of the countries and their economies. Indra develops its own cybersecurity solutions and has a network of advanced cybersecurity centers (i-CSOC) distributed all over the world to protect the networks and systems of its customers seamlessly.



The cyber force of the future



Indra participated in the NIAS18 conference in which it gave a presentation on "Technological trends and challenges in cyber defense training" in which it highlighted the role of people and not only of technology to reinforce our cybersecurity and presented the strategic importance of their CyberRange training platform so that the cyber force of the future is prepared with training in realistic environments in an entirely practical way. Only through the use of technology can training periods be accelerated in order to have the enormous number of experts that will be needed in the coming years.





Indra is one of the leading technology and consulting companies in the world and a major technology partner on key operations its clients' businesses world-wide. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2017 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.011 billion, with 40,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.



