Plant Trials of Newest Modular Boat Are Over in Kamchatka

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 23, 2018)

The plant tests of SMK-2187 Project 23370M multifunctional modular boat built for the rescue detachment of the Northeastern Troops and Forces have been completed In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.



In accordance with the programme approved, the manufacturing plant tested the boat’s seaworthiness, manoeuvrability, navigation devices’ operation and ship systems.



The SMK-2187 is the 15th boat in the series of Project 23370M multifunctional modular search-and-rescue boats, being built for the Navy under the State contract with the Russian Defence Ministry.



In the near future, the multifunctional rescue catamaran boat SMK-2187 will be adopted by a state commission and will enter the Pacific Fleet’s Kamchatka rescue service.



Boats of this project are designed to carry out search, rescue and underwater technical works in the Navy’s stationing sites, on open roadsteads, in harbours and coastal areas, including for providing dives.



SMK-2187 performances:

-- Displacement: 150 tons (full)

-- Length – 24.2 m, width – 8.5 m, draft – 1.4 m

-- Maximal rate of sailing: 13 knots

-- Cruising radius: 250 miles

-- Endurance: 5 days

-- Crew: 12 people



-ends-

