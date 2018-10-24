Rheinmetall Mission Master Dominates European Ground Robotic Systems Competition At ELROB 2018

Rheinmetall’s Mission Master unmanned ground vehicle was first unveiled at this year’s Eurosatory trade show, and has now won a competition of military “mule” vehicles by scoring over twice as any points as the runner-up. (Rheinmetall photo)

At the end of September, and for the first time, Rheinmetall took part in ELROB with its unmanned multi-mission "Mission Master" vehicle. At Europe's largest exhibition for military ground robotics, Rheinmetall's Mission Master team entered the fray, taking on a number of competing teams.



Made by Rheinmetall Canada, the cargo version of this versatile vehicle turned in a particularly compelling performance in the "Mule" category.



In all, six teams took part in this competition category. Mules are essentially automated pack animals – autonomous transport vehicles capable of carrying heavy loads and equipment. They had to handle two scenarios.



The teams each had thirty minutes to cover a 1,400 m-long route with their mule.



During the first run, Rheinmetall impressed the crowd with an impressive performance. Then, following the second, came the gratifying result; despite competing for the first time, the Rheinmetall Mission Master clearly dominated the contest, scoring 3,151 points, twice as many as the robotic vehicle that took second place (1,547 points), and way ahead of the one that came in third (167 points).



Mission Master: modular, adaptable, flexible – a combat effectiveness multiplier for soldier systems



The cargo version of the Mission Master was exhibited to a large group of defence specialists for the first time at Eurosatory 2018. Rheinmetall developed this variant to reduce the combat load carried by troops in the field, contributing to faster movement and greater operational efficiency. Rheinmetall's new robotic vehicle can operate in hazardous, difficult-to-reach terrain, in turn contributing to the survivability and protection of troops deployed in harm's way.



Moreover, the Mission Master can be networked with advanced soldier systems such as Future Soldier – Expanded System, Gladius 2.0 or Argus. In Rheinmetall's "System Infanterie", the Mission Master serves as a force multiplier for infantry sections or squads equipped with Rheinmetall's Future Soldier – Expanded System technology. Fully networked with dismounted combat troops, it not only takes a weight not only off the soldiers' shoulders, it also relieves the pressure on military leaders.



Characterized by extreme flexibility, the Rheinmetall Mission Master can be quickly configured for a multitude of different missions thanks to modular, easy-to-install build-ons. Its mission capabilities include logistics, surveillance, force protection, evacuation of wounded personnel, firefighting and CBRN reconnaissance. It can also serve as a radio relay station. Speed, scalable autonomy and proven mobility in all types of terrain make the Mission Master a strong and dependable comrade for small combat units.



