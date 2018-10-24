Euronaval 2018 Opens Its Doors and Welcomes French President

(Source: Euronaval; issued Oct 24, 2018)

EURONAVAL, the largest international naval defence exhibition, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, opened its doors this morning in Paris-Le Bourget. With more than 480 exhibitors and close to 25,000 expected visitors, this new edition promises to be a resounding success.



The Minister of the Armed Forces, alongside Hervé Guillou, President of the GICAN and CEO of Naval Group, inaugurated the exhibition with an introductory speech full of announcements. This opening day continued with the visit of the French President Emmanuel Macron.



The Minister of the Armed Forces announced the launch of an aircraft carrier renewal programme



During her inaugural speech, the Minister of the Armed Forces announced the official launch of the renewal programme of the French aircraft carrier, to replace the Charles-de-Gaulle. This programme will be preceded by 18 months of strategic studies to establish the architecture of the future aircraft carrier and to lay the foundations for the industrial organisation required to build it on time and on budget.



For the Minister, it is essential to take into account future technological revolutions, in order for the new aircraft carrier to be operational until the last decades of this century.



Firmly focused on the future, the Minister put particular emphasis on innovation and youth, commending the work led by the EURONAVAL exhibition with the creation of the Trade Vessel and the SEAnnovation space. New spaces imagined to “give young people the desire to succeed”.



By speaking about the military planning law (LMP) 2019-2025, she pointed out that budgetary efforts made by the Government would make it possible to improve all military materials, without exception. Finally, the Minister underlined the importance of cooperation between countries, notably between France and Italy, for the development of a European naval defence industry.



Historic visit by the French President



On his arrival at EURONAVAL early this afternoon, the French President was welcomed by Florence Parly, Hervé Guillou and Hugues d’Argentré. His visit, the first for a French president, began at the SEAnnovation space, dedicated to 34 international start-ups selected following a call for projects launched last February. It was the opportunity for those entrepreneurs present to reveal their latest innovations to the President of the Republic. It was a moment of frank and sincere dialogue greatly appreciated by the exhibitors.



Afterwards, the President visited the GICAN stand, to talk with industrialists and to commend the vitality of the French naval industry, before ending his visit at the Ministry of the Armed Forces stand.



For EURONAVAL, this was a historic visit, crowning an exceptional edition marked by the 50 years of the exhibition.



-ends-

