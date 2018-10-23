Saab Launches Hypersonic Mode for Naval Radars

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 23, 2018)

Saab strengthens its Sea Giraffe naval radar offer by introducing the Hypersonic Detection Mode, a capability for detecting and tracking targets travelling at hypersonic speeds.



Due to the radar horizon, naval vessels face limited time to act against low flying missiles travelling at greater speeds. With the emergence of threats in the high supersonic and even hypersonic speed ranges, this threat is getting even worse. Saab is offering a solution to this emerging challenge by introducing a Hypersonic Detection Mode (HDM). It will give the ship more time to act against any target due to quick track formation time.



The HDM capability builds on Saab’s next generation track while scan technology, which enables track start within a fraction of a second for any number of targets, including stealthy ones, in all conditions.



“The hypersonic threat is credible and increasing. Navies around the world are asking for a capability to retain their dominant battlespace awareness and to give them crucial time to act. We are able to meet these requirements by using our existing technology, adapting it for the hypersonic challenge”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



The HDM is optimised for the Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face, which is a fixed array configuration that belongs to Saab’s multi-functional family of S-band AESA radar systems.





What Are Hypersonic Threats?

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 23, 2018)

Saab has launched a new capability for naval radars, the Hypersonic Detection Mode. In this article we take a look at what hypersonic threats are all about and how navies can protect vessels against them.



Let’s start with the speeds. Subsonic means slower than the speed of sound. Supersonic speeds are faster than the speed of sound. Hypersonic refers to speeds from five times the speed of sound and above.



These days, missiles are getting faster and faster. Threats in the high supersonic and even hypersonic speed ranges are starting to emerge. This is becoming a challenge for navies around the world. Because of the Earth’s curvature, the range of naval radars are limited by the radar horizon. When a low flying missile travelling at these extreme speeds approaches a vessel, the crew only has a few seconds to detect it and act before it is too late.



In order to meet the challenge of these emerging threats, Saab has developed the Hypersonic Detection Mode, a capability for detecting and tracking targets travelling at hypersonic speeds. It will give the ship more time to act against any target due to quick track formation time.



The capability builds on Saab’s next generation track while scan technology, which enables track start within a fraction of a second. It will be able to track any number of targets, including stealthy ones, in all types of conditions.



The Hypersonic Detection Mode is optimised for the Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face, which is a fixed array configuration that belongs to Saab’s multi-functional family of S-band AESA radar systems.



