OCCAR and NSPA Cooperation to Continue to Support the A400M Aircraft

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Oct 23, 2018)

OCCAR and NSPA have signed the 4th Amendment to the A400M Service Level Agreement (SLA) to cover the period 2019-2021.



Since February 2014, the NSPA provides services in the area of electronic, automated and integrated logistic support to the A400 community comprising of OCCAR and the Participating States Belgium, Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom and Turkey.



More than 36,000 supply orders have been placed so far and this SLA extension will allow customers and contractors to continue and expand on managing their order life cycle through the NSPA automation and integration services.



