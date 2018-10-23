Embraer Receives ANAC’s Type Certificate of the Multi-Mission Airlift KC-390

(Source: Embraer; issued Oct 23, 2018)

BRASÍLIA, Brazil --- Embraer celebrated another important milestone today by receiving the Type Certificate from Brazilian aviation authority Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) for its multi-mission airlift KC-390. The certificate was delivered by ANAC’s Director Juliano Alcântara Noman.



The ceremony, held at the Brasília Air Force Base, to celebrate the Aviator Day and Brazilian Air Force Day, was attended by the President of Brazil, Michel Temer, Minister of Defense, Joaquim Silva e Luna, and Brazilian Air Force (FAB) Commander, Lieutenant-Brigadier Nivaldo Rossato. The ANAC certificate completes a fundamental step towards military certification, when the aircraft will reach the Final Operational Capability (FOC), expected to happen by the end of 2019.



“The certification of KC-390, the largest and most complex aircraft developed throughout Embraer's history, expresses the high technological level achieved by the company,” said Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, president and CEO of Embraer. “I would like to congratulate the teams that participated in the development of this program in partnership with the Brazilian Air Force.”



“We are honored and proud of the development of the KC-390, which will become the backbone of FAB's transport aviation in the coming decades,” said Jackson Schneider, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “Extremely efficient and capable of fulfilling a wide range of missions, the KC-390 will certainly represent a leap in the operational capability of the Brazilian Air Force.”



Embraer KC-390 is a tactical transport aircraft designed to set new standards in its category while presenting the lowest life-cycle cost of the market. It can perform a variety of missions such as cargo and troop transport, troop and cargo air delivery, aerial refueling, search and rescue and forest fire fighting.





Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats.



-ends-

