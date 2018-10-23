The Long-Range Oceanic Patrol Ship Will Be Equipped with State-of-the-Art Detection, Communications and Defense Systems

(Source: Mexican Navy Secretary; issued Oct 23, 2018)

(Unofficial English translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

MEXICO CITY --- The Secretary of the Navy of Mexico announced that the Long-Range Oceanic Patrol Vessel (Patrulla Oceánica de Largo Alcance, POLA) will be equipped with state-of-the-art detection systems supplied by Thales and Indra, as well as an integrated Hermesys communication control system.



Likewise, it will also have a Raytheon RAM-2 surface-to-air missile system that includes an advanced control section and radio frequency for self-defense.



This order will strengthen the maritime presence of the Mexican Navy, allowing it to carry out long-range search and rescue operations as well as maintenance of the rule of law and national security missions.



With the Thales and Indra systems, the vessel will be able to detect and analyze the presence of ships and aircraft, with radar signals during its operations, to determine the type of platform and its level of threat. In the same way, with Thales technology, it will be able to detect the presence of submarine or semi-submersible vehicles. Finally, it will provide the necessary information to support decision-making by the crew, alerting them of risks and threats during the different types of operations.



It should be noted that the Hermesys system is the integral communication control system based on the Internet Protocol, which will result in expedited, safe and efficient communications.



In addition, the POLA ships will have the world's most modern self-defense armament of the Raytheon company, consisting of RAM block II surface-to-air missiles, and MK54 antisubmarine torpedoes, with advanced control and receiver versions.



It is important to point out that the main mission of the Mexican Navy is to safeguard national sovereignty and security; it is for this reason that it will receive innovative surface ships with technologies that will reinforce their ability to efficiently implement their missions and tasks.



It should be noted that this surface unit will have the following characteristics: length (length) of 107.14 meters (width) of 14.02 meters, displacement (weight) of 2,570 tonnes, and a maximum speed of 27 knots (50 km /h). Her propulsion will be combined diesel-mechanical and diesel-electric, and she will have an autonomy of 20 days at sea.



The construction of the Long-Range Oceanic Patrol ship is part of the Mexican Navy’s Permanent Program for Ship Replacement, and continues the 2013-2018 Navy Sector Program, which aims to promote the maritime development of the country and of its naval industry.



Update by Forecast International:



Although Mexico has discussed purchasing second-hand frigates from the U.S., no deal was every signed. Ultimately, Mexico decided to purchase a new vessel from Damen. A contract was signed in early 2017. The advantage is that it will enable government to support its internal industry and provide employment opportunities for Mexican workers.



The Sigma 10514 frigate is a little more than 105 meters long with a 14-meter beam and can accommodate 120 crew members. Powered by Combined Diesel or Electric (CODOE) 2x10,000 kW engines and 2x1,300 kW engines, the vessels can reach a maximum speed of 28 knots.



Each vessel is equipped with a 76 mm gun, close in weapons system (CIWS), ship-to-ship missile launches, short range air defense weapons, torpedo launchers, chaff dispensers, and a full electronic complement.



With the latest announcement, Mexico has decided who will provide the electronic sensor suite. Indra was already selected to equip the POLA with its RIGEL electronic defense system in April 2018.



(ends)



Raytheon's Rolling Airframe Missile to Defend Armada De México Patrol Frigate

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Oct 23, 2018)

TUCSON, Ariz. --- Raytheon Company has delivered a RAM launcher to the Mexican government as part of the long-range off-shore patrol vessel (Patrulla Oceánica de Largo Alcance, or POLA) program, marking the first delivery of a RAM product to a Latin American country.



The Mexican Navy will use the RAM Block 2 supersonic, quick reaction, fire-and-forget missile to counter enemy anti-ship missiles. This latest version features a larger rocket motor, advanced control section and an enhanced radio frequency receiver.



"RAM Block 2 protects ships against a long list of constantly evolving threats," said Mitch Stevison, Raytheon Air and Missile Defense Systems vice president. "With RAM protecting its frigate, Mexico not only enhances its maritime posture, but they also expand their naval support of national security and defense of critical sea lanes."



The RAM system is the world's most modern ship self-defense weapon and protects ships of all sizes. It's deployed on more than 165 ships in eight countries, ranging from 500-ton fast attack craft to 95,000-ton aircraft carriers.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts



-ends-

