China Starts Building 2nd Littoral Mission Ship for Malaysia

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Oct 23, 2018)

WUHAN --- China on Tuesday started building the second littoral mission ship (LMS) for Malaysia in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.



The new LMS is contracted by Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group under China Shipbuilding Industry Co. and is being built at its Shuangliu base in Wuhan.



The first ship China made for Malaysia entered the building phase on July 31 this year.



According to the contract, China will design and build four LMS for the Royal Malaysian Navy. These ships will be used for patrol, anti-terrorism, rescue, and protection of fishery activities.



The contract is the first large military equipment order between China and Malaysia.



-ends-

