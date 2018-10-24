German Halt to Saudi Arms Sales Could Put Squeeze On Eurofighter (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Oct 24, 2018)

By Andrea Shalal and Sabine Siebold

BERLIN --- Germany’s hardline halt to arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi may jeopardise a big UK-led Eurofighter order from Riyadh and could hit jobs at a shipyard in struggling northeastern Germany.German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been more outspoken than fellow major arms exporters the United States, Britain and France about stopping sales to Saudi Arabia until Khashoggi’s case is cleared up, a stance that a senior conservative ally said could also affect previously approved orders.Berlin is now reviewing all Saudi sales, including contracts approved in September for more patrol boats built by privately-held Luerrsen and four Cobra counter-battery radar systems built by a consortium that includes France’s Thales, Airbus and the U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin.German authorities approved more than 400 million euros worth of Saudi arms supply contracts in the first nine months of 2018, but have not specified the value of equipment not yet delivered. (end of excerpt)-ends-