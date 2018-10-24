IMO Certified Naval Radar Solution

(Source: Terma A/S; issued Oct 24, 2018)

EURONAVAL --- The joint Raytheon Anschütz/Terma naval radar solution selected for the Royal Navy’s new Type 26 Global Combat Ships recently obtained the important IMO certificate.



The Terma and Raytheon Anschütz certified solution comprises Terma’s world-leading SCANTER radar and Raytheon Naval Radar NX software, the latest in tactical navigation software.



This solution enables customers to operate any radar-related task from navigation to missions such as SAR, policing, surveillance, and more. One of the key benefits is that the solution can be used for both high resolution 360° navigation and situation awareness radar, which helps to save space, cost, and training efforts for the customer.



In 2015, Terma was selected by Raytheon Anschütz to supply the SCANTER radars of the type 6000 for the Royal Navy’s new Type 26 Global Combat Ships. Raytheon Anschütz is selected by BAE Systems to provide the Integrated Navigation and Bridge System (INBS) including radar sensors.



Terma supplies two SCANTER 6000 radars for each vessel including trackers and 12 feet compact antennas plus a land-based test site.



Raytheon Anschütz is under contract to deliver the Integrated Bridge and Navigation System for the first three ships, including customer-specific design and development, a land-based integration facility, and a wide range of services up to completion of sea trials.



SCANTER 6000



The SCANTER 6000 is a coherent X-band 2D solid state radar developed by Terma to address market requirements for improved surface and low airspace situational awareness. It has been specifically designed as an affordable all-weather sensor solution to plug the gap between standard marine navigation radars and more expensive military surveillance radar systems.



Besides Type 26, Terma's SCANTER 6000 naval surveillance radar is installed on French Navy’s Charles De Gaulle Carrier and L’Adroit vessel, U.S. Navy's Stiletto vessel, and on a variety of Danish Navy vessels. It is also supplied to the navies of Germany and UAE and for new OPV programs as well as update programs.



