Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Oct. 24, 2018)

United Launch Services, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $152,429,417 firm-fixed-price contract for Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle Delta IV heavy launch services.



This contract provides launch vehicle production services for National Reconnaissance Office Launch Mission One.



Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado; and Decatur, Alabama, and the launch will occur in Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida; or Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2021.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 missile procurement funds in the amount of $152,429,417 are being obligated at the time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center Los Angeles Air Force Station, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-19-C-0002).



-ends-

