Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Oct. 24, 2018)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $717,410,825 firm-fixed-priced, performance-based logistics requirements contract for logistics and repair support for 98 components in support of CH-53 and MH-53 aircraft weapon replaceable assembly components and their related shop replaceable assembly components.



This contract includes a 50-month base period with no options. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (75 percent); and Cherry Point, North Carolina (25 percent).



Work is expected to be completed by December 2022. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $142,662,162 will be issued for delivery order (N00383-19-F-0U00) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract.



Fiscal 2018-2022 working capital (Navy) funds will be obligated to fund delivery orders as they are issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received.



Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-19-D-U001).



