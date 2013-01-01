Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Oct. 24, 2018)

Honeywell International Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, has been awarded an estimated $1,036,726,575 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for support of the following platforms: Ground Start Carts, C-130 Auxiliary Power Units (APU), B-2 APU, F-15 components, A-10 APU, E-3 APU, B-1 APU and F-16 turbine power units.



This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



This is a three-year, six-month base contract with one three-year option, and one three-year and six-month option period. Using military service is Air Force.



Location of performance is Utah, with a July 31, 2028, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2029 Air Force working capital funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPRPA1-18-D-001U).



-ends-

