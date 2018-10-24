Boeing Reports Solid Third Quarter; Reaffirms Cash and Raises Revenue and EPS Guidance

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Oct. 24, 2018)

CHICAGO --- The Boeing Company reported third-quarter revenue of $25.1 billion driven by higher defense volume and services growth. GAAP earnings per share increased to $4.07 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* increased to $3.58 primarily driven by strong operating performance at Commercial Airplanes and a tax benefit related to a tax settlement ($0.71 per share).Results also reflect charges related to planned investments in the newly awarded T-X Trainer and MQ-25 programs ($0.93 per share). Boeing delivered strong operating cash flow of $4.6 billion, repurchased $2.5 billion of shares, and paid $1.0 billion of dividends.…/…Defense, Space & Security third-quarter revenue increased to $5.7 billion driven by increased volume across government satellites, KC-46 Tanker, F/A-18 and weapons.Third-quarter operating margin was (4.3) percent, primarily reflecting $691 million of charges related to planned investments in the T-X and MQ-25 programs and $64 million related to cost growth on the KC-46 Tanker program.During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security won key franchise program awards, including the T-X Trainer and MH-139 helicopter for the U.S. Air Force, the MQ-25 unmanned aircraft for the U.S. Navy, and the fourth KC-46 Tanker production lot.Significant milestones during the quarter included first flights of the Apache and Chinook for the Indian Air Force and receipt of Supplemental Type Certification for the KC-46 Tanker program, signifying completion of FAA certification. We also completed the acquisition of Millennium Space Systems, which will provide customers with advanced small-satellite technologies and flexible solutions.Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $58 billion, of which 31 percent represents orders from customers outside the U.S.Defense, Space & Security revenue guidance increased to between $22.5 and $23.0 billion from between $22.0 and $23.0 billion driven by higher volume and margin guidance is adjusted to greater than 6.5% from between 10% and 10.5% primarily to account for the investments in the business.-ends-