Navy Commissions New 822X Squadron to Operate Unmanned Aerial Systems

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued Oct 25, 2018)

Today’s commissioning ceremony at HMAS Albatross marked a major milestone in the Royal Australian Navy’s capability to operate unmanned aerial systems in the maritime domain.



The ceremony marked the formal transition of the Naval Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (NUASU) to 822X Squadron making it the fourth operational Squadron in the RAN Fleet Air Arm.



Over the past decade, modern militaries have embraced the strategic and tactical advantages offered by operating unmanned platforms which are typically used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.



The Squadron will operate the Insitu ScanEagle, a small, long-endurance, low-altitude aircraft and the Schiebel S-100 Camcopter, which can carry payloads such as electro-optics and infrared sensors.



Chief of Navy Australia, Vice Admiral Michael Noonan, said this was a significant moment for the Navy and the Fleet Air Arm.



“In the near future unmanned systems will be deployed to every operational theatre,” Vice Admiral Noonan said.



“Autonomous systems are growing in importance and 822X Squadron will realise the full potential that these technologies present.”



Commanding Officer 822X Squadron, Commander Michael Rainey said the Squadron has a big job ahead of them.



“We will be working with the Fleet and other ADF units to use this technology to enhance our unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) capability.”



“While there are no people in the airframe, present levels of autonomy in UAS necessitates the well-trained professionals on parade today to safely and effectively operate the system”



“By necessity, we already think differently to manned aircraft Squadrons, because at 822X Squadron, each person that fixes the system also operates the system.” Commander Rainey said.



This is the first time the Squadron number 822 will be used by a Navy Squadron. The X indicates the developmental nature of the Squadron. The motto of 822X Squadron is ‘See the Enemy’.



