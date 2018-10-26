Rheinmetall Names First Major Supplier for Land 400 Phase 2

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 26, 2018)

Rheinmetall Defence Australia has announced its first major Australian supplier contract for the production of its 211 Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles for the Australian Army.



Melbourne-based specialist vehicles company, Supacat Asia Pacific, has signed a partnership agreement with Rheinmetall for the design and manufacture of sub-systems for the Australian fleet of Boxer armoured vehicles.



The partnership agreement will at least double Supacat’s engineering workforce, with the creation of at least 20 new engineering roles.



Defence Industry Minister Steven Ciobo said the new vehicles represented a significant project which is producing high-tech, highly-skilled jobs – some 1,450 of them across Australia.



“I am very proud of the level of engagement with Australian industry on big projects like LAND 400,” Minister Ciobo said.



“The Liberal National Government’s record investment in defence capability is creating jobs, and building knowledge and technologies.”



“This is the first contract of approximately 40 local suppliers involved in key acquisition and sustainment activities in the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle project”.



Defence Minister Christopher Pyne welcomed the contract signature.



“This is a fantastic story for Australian industry, to be part of producing a world-beating capability for the Australian Army.”



“The Boxer will help our troops fight and win on the modern battlefield, with an unprecedented level of protection, firepower and mobility,” Minister Pyne said.



