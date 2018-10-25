SRC Receives $26M Contract from U.S. Army to Deliver AN/TPQ-50 Radar Systems

(Source: SRC Inc.; issued Oct 25, 2018)

SYRACUSE, NY --- SRC Inc., has been awarded a $26M contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, to deliver AN/TPQ-50 radar systems. The AN/TPQ-50 has a flexible architecture allowing for quick adjustment to address the emerging Army capability needs for air surveillance and counterfire target acquisition.



The AN/TPQ-50 is a U.S. Army Program of Record that provides early warning for indirect fire and counterfire target acquisition support. The system has proven to be exceptionally effective at providing early warning and location of rocket and mortar threats facing the warfighter.



The AN/TPQ-50 is part of the LCMR family of radars that SRC produces for counterfire missions. To date, more than 350 AN/TPQ-50 radars have been produced for the U.S. Army.



"We are proud to be supplying the U.S. Army with these innovative radar systems," said Paul G. Tremont, president and CEO of SRC. "This contract is evidence of the Army's confidence in SRC's ability to deliver life-saving equipment for the warfighter."



"Central New York's contribution to our nation's national security continues to grow with the recent announcement of the AN/TPQ-50 radar system," said U.S. Rep. John Katko. "This system will provide our servicemen and women the defensive warning capabilities needed to survive on a complex battlefield. Specifically, this system provides a 360-degree notification of incoming fire from mortars, rockets, and other small projectiles. Continuing investment in technologies to protect our servicemen and women remains a critical priority for Congress."





SRC, Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve "impossible" problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence.



-ends-

